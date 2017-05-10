Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn’s first independent library has opened to the public.

Clayton-le-Moors’ new community library, based out of the Arthur Wilson Centre, has been launched by volunteers and follows the closure of the former library at the Civic Hall last year.

Staff and volunteers at the Mercer House 1842 social enterprise group have been working for months to transform part of the centre into a community library which contains 800 books and several computers.

Dozens of residents gathered at the centre on Pickup Street this week to celebrate the opening.

Nick Collingridge, director of Mercer House, said: “We are very happy to be able to put this facility forward and we have had a lot of help from volunteers.”

Hyndburn general election candidate Graham Jones, who attended the event, said: “It’s fantastic that the community has pulled together to ensure that a library is provided in Clayton.

“We need to say a big thank-you to Mercer House and Nick for his inspirational leadership.”

The library will open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and could open on Saturday mornings depending on demand.