A new headteacher is aiming to build on the ‘excellent work’ of staff and pupils.

Rachel Dickinson has taken over at Huncoat Primary School, replacing Sean Crosier who left in July after eight years.

Mrs Dickinson previously served at St Peter’s Primary School in Accrington and Sacred Heart Primary School in Church.

She told the Observer that she is now looking to ‘create and share a vision’ to keep the school progressing forward.

She said: “Everybody has been extremely welcoming, all the parents, staff, the children have been very welcoming to me.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the children and the school grow and develop and build on the excellent work of Mr Crosier and the staff.

“[The school] was very welcoming. You can feel it straight away.

“The children all spoke to me and were very chatty and very polite.

“I like how bright and attractive the displays were and obviously the beautiful surroundings.

“I would like to create and share a vision with all staff, parents, governors and children so we can move the school forward and constantly keep building on that.”

The school’s ‘shining values’ and pupil behaviour have also been praised by inspectors.

The Ofsted watchdog has rated Huncoat primary ‘good’ and praised their ‘dynamic leadership and high aspirations’ for everyone.

Inspectors said the Lynwood Road school had maintained the ‘good quality of education’ since their last visit and that the school’s values of ‘honesty, responsibility, co-operation, determination, respect, appreciation and caring shine through to create a harmonious and inclusive community’.

It also said pupils are ‘polite, well-mannered and take pride in their work’ and behave ‘exceptionally well in lessons and around the school’.

Mrs Dickinson praised the hard work of her predecessor Sean Crosier and all the staff and pupils for the Ofsted grade.

She said: “We are happy with all of it and the general outcome.

“The staff and children worked very, very hard and we are very proud of them as a school.

“We are in a good position to now build on the hard work and the excellent Ofsted result has helped to provide that building block.”