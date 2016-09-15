New outdoor gym to be installed in Mercer Park

A new outdoor gym is set to be installed at Mercer Park in Clayton-le-Moors.

The facility will be the first of its kind in Hyndburn and will offer free access to exercise equipment, which is suitable for all ages and abilities.

It will feature popular cardio, strength and toning equipment similar to conventional indoor gym facilities, but has been specifically designed for use outdoor.

The gym will be installed this autumn after almost a year of fundraising by local groups, including the Clayton and Altham Community Association, Friends of Mercer Park and the Hyndburn Green Spaces Forum.

Yvonne Wilson, of the Friends of Mercer Park, said. “We got the idea after the old trim trail in Mercer Park was removed.

“We looked at replacement ideas and felt an outdoor gym would be a great modern alternative.”

The project has also been boosted by grants from the NHS, Hyndburn council and the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ fund.

The Friends of Mercer Park was one of the groups to receive funding from the supermarket after winning first place in the national scheme.

Hyndburn Mayor and Clayton-le-Moors ward councillor Tim O’Kane, said: “It’s great to see the community come together, yet again, to help provide a new feature to the award-winning park.

“I’m sure it will be very popular.”