Norden headteacher congratulates pupils on "exceptional GCSE results"

  • Updated
  • By

Top performers at the Rishton school bagged a clutch of A* and A grades

The headteacher of Norden High School and Sports College has congratulated the Year 11 cohort for “exceptional” GCSE results.

The star performer at the Rishton school was Karli Slater, who achieved 10 GCSEs at A* and A.

Other superb results were gained by Famila Hussain (7 A/A* grades), Sammy Wong (7 A/A* grades), Seymaab Asif (5 A/A* grades), Isobel Aspinall (4 A/A* grades), Tobi Foster-Haworth (4 A grades) and Martha Hudson (3 A/A* grades).

Headteacher Tim Mitchell said: “On behalf of the Governing Body of Norden High School and Sports College I would like to congratulate our Year 11 students for some exceptional individual and collective examination outcomes. There were notable successes in pupil outcomes in Drama, Performing Arts, Media and Triple Science.

“Of course these examination results reflect the combined efforts of our wonderful pupils, their dedicated teachers and the significant support they have received from their families; a real team effort.

“We are pleased to recognise that the vast majority of our pupils have been able to secure their first choice Post 16 placements. I would take this opportunity to wish them well with the next stage of their education and very much look forward to hearing of their future achievements.”

Norden Sports College

GCSEs (A* to C in brackets)

M Abbas 8(5); R Ahmed 8(3); R Ahmed 7(1);T Ahmed 7(3); J Ainsworth 9(9); S Akhtar 8(3); J Ashton 7(1); S Asif 9(9); I Aspinall 10(10); A Astley 7(2); L Avis 7(1); O Baker 9(6); N Bakkali 7(6); Z Barber 8(3); R Bardsley 9(9); S Barham 5(0); J Barton 7(0); M Bergin 7(1); B Birtwistle 8(3); C Borg 7(2); Z Boyle 7(0); S Bradley 6(0); I Brennan 8(7); T Bury 8(5); K Carlin 9(4); B Clayton 9(5); M Cooney 9(9); B Counsell 10(4); C Cox 8(5); E Coy 9(8); B Crear 6(0); J Croasdale 7(3); C Curtis 10(9); M Davies 7(1); B Doolan 8(6); T Ellis 7(0); J Ellison 10(8); L Farrell 7(4); K Fielding 1(0); B Fitzpatrick 7(4); T Foster-Haworth 8(8); B Fuller 8(3); M Gribbins 7(3); J Grogan 7(1); L Hall 9(4); J Hamilton-Bunt 3(0); E Hargreaves 9(9); Haworth 9(4); G Higgins 6(0); J Higgins 8(6); J Hilton 7(2); Z Houlker 7(6); L Hubberstey 7(1); M Hudson 11(11); C Hughes 9(6); E Hughes 7(2); F Hussain 11(11); J Hussain 7(4); M Hutcheon 10(9); D Jarvie 9(9); C Jones 9(5); H Khan 8(1); N Khan 8(1); N Latham 7(1); S Laycock 7(2); L Lyne 7(5); M Macintosh 9(9); J Macro 7(0); Q Mahmood 7(0); C Martin 8(2); A Masood 7(6); R Metcalfe 8(6); P Norcliffe 8(5); J Palmer 7(1); E-M Pattison 8(5); A Plotka 8(2); C Proctor 8(6); T Rayson 8(7); E Readett 7(6); A Rigby 8(6); J Roberts 8(5); D Roe 8(3); J Rostron 7(6); T Rutley 7(1); T Saghir 7(1); S Sanderson 9(9); O Scott 8(2); K Shah 10(8); A Sharif 7(4); R Shazad 8(6); C Sheridan 8(8); L Simm 7(5); K Slater 10(10); N Smallridge 9(5); F Smith 6(1); B Stephenson 8(7); O Stewart 7(3); J Sula 9(9); S Tattersall 6(4); T Thompson 9(7); A Threlfall 7(5); K Threlfall 8(6); K Tibbett 7(5); N Tierney 7(0); A Townsend 6(0); J Walker 8(6); N Walsh 7(1); B Walton 8(7); M Watson 9(9); M Weston 8(0); R Wilkinson 8(8); B Williamson 7(3); S Wong 9(9); B Woodhouse 9(6); S Woodridge 7(0); B Wright 1(0).

