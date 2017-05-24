Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Norden High School is set to be renamed as part of a change to academy status.

Andy O’Brien, who has been principal of Accrington Academy since 2011, will take up post as executive principal of the Rishton school from September.

He will retain his role at the Academy.

Former Norden headteacher Tim Mitchell stepped down last month after five years in the role, a decision which came just months after bosses confirmed the school would become an academy in September.

The school, on Stourton Street, will join the multi-academy trust United Learning and its name will change to The Hyndburn Academy.

In a letter to parents, Derek Davies, regional director of northern academies at United Learning, said Mr O’Brien’s appointment would provide ‘strong, stable leadership needed in both the short and long term’.

They will also appoint a head of school to work alongside Mr O’Brien.

He said: “This will help to build the close working relationship between the two schools, and across our growing North West cluster, enabling a wider range of professional and enrichment opportunities for staff and students at each school.”