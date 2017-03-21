Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Norden High School is set to become an academy.

The Rishton school will join the successful multi-academy trust United Learning - which runs Accrington Academy - from September this year.

Changes have already started following discussions with Lancashire County Council (LCC) and parents recently attended a meeting to question members of the school’s governing body and United Learning.

As part of the move, the Stourton Street school will also have a new name, with students, staff and parents getting involved in the process.

Elaine Lockwood, chair of governors, said: “As a governing body, we see the real and potential benefits of moving to academy status and believe that United Learning is a group of schools which is best placed to support us as we continue to build on the school’s strengths whilst driving improvement.

“As sponsor of Accrington Academy, the group already has a strong local presence and in-depth experience of providing significantly improved outcomes for students – a genuine asset and one that will bring invaluable strategic and educational support.

“Additionally, as part of a group of schools, our staff and students can look forward to a wider range of opportunities to collaborate and enrich their classroom learning.

“As Norden begins a new chapter as an academy, we are also working with those associated with the school to choose a new name – one which marks its move to academy status, its ambitions for the future and which also reflects the local area’s heritage and history.”

Norden High School will join United Learning on September 1, subject to final agreements with LCC and the Department for Education.

Janet Woods, director of academies north at United Learning, said they are ‘very much looking forward to welcoming Norden High School to the United Learning family’ and will be working closely with everyone at the school to ‘ensure that the benefits of the partnership are seen by students and staff immediately’.

She said: “It is particularly pleasing that, in our conversations to date with staff, students and parents, there has been a very positive reaction to the proposals and genuine excitement about what United Learning can bring to the school.”