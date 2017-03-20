Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nursery children and staff are celebrating after a glowing Ofsted report.

Early Bairds Children’s Nursery in Great Harwood was rated ‘good’ in leadership, teaching and children outcomes and ‘outstanding’ in personal development, behaviour and welfare.

In her report, inspector Michaela Francioli said the nursery is ‘continually improving’.

She said: “Staff know children well and assessments of children’s learning are accurate and effective. Staff create a secure and safe environment.

“Activities are planned well to cover all areas of the early years foundation stage.

“As a result, children are highly motivated, happy, confident and eager to learn.”

Owner Heidi Baird, who founded the nursery on Orchard Street in 2013, said she was ‘delighted’ with the result.

She said: “We were really impressed with it and it is better than our last inspection as we got an outstanding in one of the areas.

“We wanted to get outstanding overall but I’m really pleased with what we got.

"The inspector was impressed with all the staff and children and how independent they were from babies selecting their own snack to pre-school children risk assessing in the outdoor area.”