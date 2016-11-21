Oak trees planted in memory of 'The Lads from Lancashire'

Hyndburn Mayor Tim OKane and local historian Les Bond planing one of the saplings at Haworth Park

Two sapling trees have been planted to mark the centenary of the end of the Battle of the Somme.

Hyndburn Mayor Tim O’Kane was joined by local historian Les Bond to plant the trees in the Rose Garden of the Haworth Art Gallery in memory of ‘The Lads from Lancashire’.

The Battle of the Somme lasted for 141 days from July 1 to November 18, 1916.

Some 720 Accrington Pals who took part in the attack and 584 were killed, wounded or missing.

Coun O’Kane said: “There were so many from Lancashire who fought at the Battle of the Somme and the centenary of the close of that battle, which claimed so many lives, and devastated so many others, is a fitting time to plant these oak saplings, which Les has grown from seed.”

Les planted the trees as acorns 14 years ago and said he was keen to plant them in Haworth Park for the centenary anniversary.

He said: “I planted the acorns 14 years ago and it’s wonderful to see them now transplanted to this beautiful peaceful setting as a lasting reminder to us all of the sacrifices made by so many at the Battle of the Somme.”