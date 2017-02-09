Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of ABH against a 90-year-old in a sheltered housing complex.

Emergency services were called to Stopford Court on Sparth Road in Clayton-le-Moors at 1am on Thursday, February 9.

Two fire crews from Hyndburn attended to put out a kitchen fire in a flat.

Firefighters said a pensioner required first aid from paramedics to a head injury and smoke inhalation before being taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital.

A Hyndburn fire station spokesperson said: “The fire is being treated as suspicious and is under investigation by police and the fire service.”

Lancashire Police said a 46-year-old woman from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of ABH and remains in custody.

No residents were evacuated from the sheltered housing complex as a result of the fire.