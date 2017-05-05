Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A devastated pensioner has claimed that an accidental collision with an ‘inconsiderate’ Accrington shopper left her with ‘life-changing injuries’.

Grace Wright was walking near the Iceland store in the Arndale Centre when she claims a woman in her late 40s or early 50s quickly turned around and knocked into her.

The 78-year-old said she ‘staggered’ backwards and felt a sharp pain in her back, only for the woman and the man she was with to walk off without checking how she was.

Grace said her pain worsened over the next three weeks and when doctors carried out an x-ray it revealed she had a fracture to the lower part of her spine and a trapped nerve.

The retired supermarket manager said she must now undergo back surgery in the next few months to free the nerve, which could leave her paralysed.

Grace said she does not blame the woman for her injuries, but was left appalled by the lack of ‘care and courtesy’ shown by her on November 15 last year.

She said: “It was an accident, let’s face it, but it was the attitude. You just don’t walk off, but obviously she did. It’s just so wrong. I’m really angry about it because she didn’t even stop to see if I was okay or even speak to me.

“I just wanted her to know what had happened and realise what she’s done. She can’t do anything about it but a proper ‘sorry’ would have been nice and not one just thrown over your shoulder as you walk away.

“I spoke to a security member at the Arndale and they said they would have a look at CCTV but they haven’t got back to me.”

Grace, from Newchurch, shopped in Accrington three times a week but said the accident has ‘taken my life away’.

She said: “I moved into my bungalow two years ago and decorated the whole place right through, did the garden and walked my dogs three or four miles a day. Now I can’t do very much. It’s taken my life away really. I feel my age. I was looking at the 100-year telegram but I don’t know, it’s a bit depressing really.

“Because I haven’t got any family support I have to live my life around what I can do and accept after a certain time during the day that’s it until tomorrow. I can get about in the morning as long as I take plenty of medication but after 1pm I can’t walk.”

Accrington Arndale Centre declined to comment when contacted by the Observer.