An elderly couple were left “traumatised” after an air gun was fired at their home, leaving a hole in their front room window.

Police are appealing for information after the pensioners, had their window damaged in two separate incidents, on Aspen Lane, Oswaldtwistle.

The latest happened on Monday, December 4 at around 7.45pm when the man, 86 and the woman, 79, were in their living room.

It is thought that someone fired an air rifle or BB gun at the house, leaving a hole and cracks in the window.

It comes after previous damage on Thursday, November 16 between 7pm and 7.30pm, again whilst the couple were sitting in their living room.

PCSO Julie Rosthorn, from the Oswaldtwistle Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “These poor people have been left traumatised because they were near to where the shot was fired at their window.

"In particular, the woman was terrified due to the noise and the worry that she is being targeted. She has been unable to sleep, especially following the second incident.

"This may have been a group of kids messing around but this is categorically not funny, especially given the fear it has caused in two people who should feel safe in their own home.”

If you have any information that could assist police with their investigation, call 01254 353103.