Obesity crackdown could see takeaway 'exclusion zones' around schools

Takeaway ‘restriction zones’ could be created around schools to prevent fast food outlets from opening within half a kilometre of the premises.

The draft ‘Development Management Development Plan Document’ proposed by Hyndburn council would see a ban on all new takeaways within a 400metre radius - the equivalent of a five to ten minute walk - from all schools in the borough.

The idea has been welcomed by Hyndburn headteachers.

Xavier Bowers, headteacher at Mount Carmel RC High School in Accrington, said he believed the proposal would be a “positive move” in promoting healthy eating for young people.

He said: “As far as schools are concerned we are very restricted about what food we can serve to make sure pupils get a balanced diet each day.

“But we can’t control what people eat outside of school, so I think this would be a very sensible and positive move by a local authority to provide some protection for the area around schools.”

Steve Campbell, headteacher at Hollins Technology College in Accrington, said: “I would wholeheartedly support any move to promote healthy eating amongst our young people, especially with the increasing number of people being obese and leading into diabetes.

“Anything that prevents poor eating amongst our pupils in that respect I would support.”

Paul Trickett, headteacher of Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School in Oswaldtwistle, said: “There has been a rise nationally in takeaways and fast food replacing proper home cooked meals for many students, so limiting them in residential school areas may help to tackle issues like childhood obesity.”

But he added that the health focus for Rhyddings pupils was battling against energy and extremely sugary drinks.

He said: “However, our main concern for our students’ health and wellbeing is that children under the age of 16 have unlimited access to high-sugar, high-caffeine energy drinks which are bought on the way to school.

“Some cost as little as 50p a bottle – which is even less than water or fruit juice. We feel that this is a serious issue and much more needs to be done at a national level to address it.”

None of the pupils at Rhyddings, Mount Carmel or Hollins are allowed off school premises during lunch. The new policy is designed to regulate the growth of hot food takeaways and act in the “interests of the health of the borough’s residents, particularly young people and children”.

According to the plan, evidence demonstrates that Hyndburn has both a higher number of fast food outlets per population, and higher rates of obesity amongst children, compared to the local authority average in the northwest and England.

A takeaway application may only be supported if it is located in a defined town or district centre, or controls on the hours of operation are implemented to help reduce the likelihood of young people visiting.

Public to have their say on proposals

Council bosses are asking people to have their say on a new planning document which will help shape the future of building in Hyndburn.

The ‘Development Management Development Plan Document’ will form the third pillar of the local plan for the borough.

It will sit alongside the Core Strategy and Accrington Area Action Plan – policies that have already been adopted by the council. The document sets out the detailed planning policies to be used by council planning officers and members of planning committee in determining planning applications for the borough.

The new proposals will replace the planning policies implemented in 1996, and will shape how the borough develops for the next two decades – including decisions on the local economy and town centres, community infrastructure, housing, the environment, accessibility and transport and rural issues. The draft plan is out for public consultation for a period of six weeks until 5pm on Thursday, November 10.

A spokesperson said: “This is a final opportunity to comment on the document before it is submitted to the planning inspectorate for independent examination.”

Plan documents are available to view on the council website and hard copies can be viewed in libraries and at the council offices at Scaitcliffe House in Accrington.