Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MRS Grace Rigby, of Henley House Residential Home, died on Wednesday, October 25, aged 96.

Grace worked on the family farm at Lower Holker House Farm, Altham until she was married, then was a full-time housewife and mum.

She was the youngest of four children and sister to the late Thomas, Jack and Edith.

Grace loved ballroom dancing with her husband and, later on with her friends, holidays in the south of England and Blackpool.

She also enjoyed baking and loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Grace was the wife of the late Frank, mother to Sheila, mother-in-law to Alec, grandma of Sandra and Diane, much thought of family member of Bill, great-grandma of Jake and John, and auntie of Avis and Peter.

The funeral service, conducted by David Ireland, followed by cremation, will be held on Monday, November 6 at Accrington Crematorium at 11am.

Family flowers only with donations to the British Heart Foundation.

Funeral director: Hyndburn Funeral Service.