One in five Hyndburn voters in favour of Brexit last June would change their vote if given a second opportunity, according to an Observer poll.

More than 20 per cent of residents in Hyndburn would either switch their vote to leave the European Union or would not vote if there was another referendum held according to our survey.

However, while other polls are being used in support of calls for a second referendum on Brexit, this option was rejected by 57.4 per cent of respondents surveyed.

Hyndburn voted overwhelmingly in favour of Brexit on June 23, as more than 40,000 residents cast their vote with 66.1 per cent supporting the Leave campaign, compared to the 33.8 per cent siding with the Remain camp.

However, Hyndburn MP Graham Jones, who backed Remain last June, said the first referendum result made it clear that Article 50 should be triggered to leave the EU.

He added: “It is therefore right that the government is given a fair chance to enter into Brexit negotiations. It’s a mess. We have to now get on with it and find a way forward.”

Conservative councillor Peter Britcliffe, who backed Leave, said: “As far as I am concerned there would still be a majority in Hyndburn to leave. When the referendum took place we knew it would be a one-off. It’s too late to go back. There was a huge majority to leave in Hyndburn. The last thing people want is far this to drag on and on.”

The Observer poll also showed that 10 per cent of respondents who voted Remain last June would either vote for Brexit or abstain from voting were a second referendum held today.

More than six months after the referendum, and two months away from the date when Article 50 is scheduled to be triggered, almost a quarter (24.8 per cent) of those who took part in the poll are less confident about the country’s future following Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech setting out Brexit plans. Just 12.9pc of people are more positive.

Coun Britcliffe said: “That is understandable because we are almost taking a step into the unknown. All of the doom-mongers have been proved wrong but you can understand why people are less confident.”

The web poll, which was completed by 101 people, also found that the borough was split on the question of whether the UK will break up within a decade because of Brexit, with 50.5pc believing it will.