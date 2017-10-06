Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Oswaldtwistle man has been involved in a collision which left a bike rider with a ‘serious leg injury’.

The incident involving a Volkswagen Golf and a Honda motorbike happened on Bacup Road in Rawtenstall at around 7.10am on Friday, October 6.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 52-year-old man from Oswaldtwistle, was not injured.

However, the bike rider from Bacup suffered a broken leg, as well as fractures to his hip, knee, shin and right hand.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for information following the collision.

Temp Sgt Lee Harris, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision.

“We would urge anyone who saw what happened to contact police.

“A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries and we want to establish what has happened.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0201 of October 6.