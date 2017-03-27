Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help to find an Oswaldtwistle man who is wanted in connection with a double assault at an Accrington nightclub.

Officers want to trace Darren MacKenzie, also known as Darren Young, after two men were attacked between 3.15am and 4.50am at the Voodoo Lounge in Willow Street on May 22 last year.

Mr MacKenzie, of Watson Street, is described as white, of stocky, muscular build.

He has links to the Accrington, Hyndburn and Blackburn areas.

PC Kazim Garda, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information leading to the whereabouts of Darren MacKenzie, who is wanted following a double assault in Accrington.

“MacKenzie has links throughout the local area and we believe someone must know where he is.

“If you have information which may assist police, please call us immediately.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.