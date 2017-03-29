Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A memorial garden has been unveiled the grounds of a school in memory of tragic teenager Megan Lee.

Megan, 15, from Oswaldtwistle, died on New Year’s Day from a suspected severe allergic reaction.

St Christopher’s High School in Accrington, where Megan was a student, has now held an ‘emotional and heart-warming’ memorial service which was attended by Megan’s parents Adam and Gemma Lee and her brother Owen.

A memorial garden featuring a bench and willow sculpture was also unveiled at the service on Tuesday and dedicated by Father Lawrence Carson-Featham.

Headteacher Richard Jones said the ‘sanctuary’ will help ensure Megan’s memory ‘will go on for many years’ at the school.

He said: “I was delighted that a large part of the school community, staff and pupils, were able to come together with members of the family to celebrate Megan’s life.

“The occasion was emotional, at times very touching, heart-warming, but most of all joyous.

“I’m confident that the school has responded in an appropriate way to ensure that Megan’s memory and place at the school will go on for many years, particularly in the new memorial garden which was dedicated this morning. There is a beautiful bench with a willow sculpture that a large number of pupils have helped to create.

“It’s positioned in a wonderful part of the school and I know it will be a sanctuary to many of our pupils and staff in the months and years to come.”

Mr Jones said the pupils helped to design and fundraise for the memorial garden and around £1,000 has so far been collected so far. Pupils were also encouraged to wear pink - Megan’s favourite colour - for a non-uniform day on Wednesday in aid of the Anaphylaxis Campaign and the Royal Blackburn Hospital Critical Care Unit.

He said: “The pupils have been involved in designing and producing the willow sculpture.

“As part of our non-uniform event on Wednesday there was an opportunity for pupils to bring flowers in and lay them at the memorial so it will be a wonderful, joyous, bloom of colours.

“We have raised around £1,000 already and have been overwhelmed by people’s generosity.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/St-ChristophersCEHighSchool .