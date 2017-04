Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after an outbuilding fire in Accrington.

Crews from Hyndburn were called to Tremellen Street in Accrington shortly after 5pm on Monday, April 17.

Firefighters said the blaze involved a brick-built outbuilding at the back of a house. A fire and rescue service spokesperson said: “Firefighters used a hosereel jet to put the fire out and there were no casualties. The cause of the fire is to be established.”