Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents have been left distraught after thieves stole a memorial to a baby who died before reaching full term three months ago.

Police are appealing for information after the plant pot tribute was stolen from the back yard of a house in Clayton-le-Moors.

The incident happened on Whalley Road between 12am on Thursday, August 17 and 8.30pm on Friday, August 18 when the baby’s parents discovered it had gone.

Thieves went round the back of the property and took the pot which contained a rosebush and a plaque dedicated to the baby.

PC Paul Pountain, from Accrington Police, said: “This is a truly shocking and sickening theft considering there was a plaque inside the pot clearly marking that it was in memory of a lost child. It meant the world to this baby’s parents who are still grieving after their loss, which only happened back in May.

“They are understandably very upset and just want the pot back. What adds to their suffering is that the remains of the baby were inside and so I urge the thieves to search their conscience, do the right thing and either speak to us or hand it back to the couple themselves.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 01254 353103 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference LC-20170819-1366.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.