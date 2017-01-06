Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 15-year-old girl has tragically died after suffering a ‘severe allergic reaction’ from eating a takeaway meal.

Megan Lee, a St Christopher’s High school pupil, died on New Year’s Day after eating food from a takeaway ‘in the Hyndburn area’, Lancashire Police confirmed. An investigation has now been launched into her death.

Her parents Adam and Gemma Lee, from Oswaldtwistle, said their ‘hearts are shattered at the sudden loss of our beautiful daughter’.

In a statement issued by Megan’s devastated parents, they said: “A role model, an inspiration, our Princess, our Megan.

“Our hearts are shattered at the sudden loss of our beautiful daughter.

“Megan loved school and thoroughly enjoyed drama and musical theatre. She immediately touched the hearts of everyone she ever met.

“Megan was the kindest, most loving daughter and sister, who always wore the most beautiful and infectious smile.

“May we kindly request that our privacy is respected at this devastating time.”

Police said Megan was admitted to hospital on Friday, December 30 and passed away on Sunday, January 1.

A spokesperson said: “We are investigating the sudden death of a 15-year-old girl from Oswaldtwistle who passed away at Royal Blackburn Hospital after suffering a severe allergic reaction.

“She had eaten food from a takeaway in the Hyndburn area and was admitted to hospital on Friday, December 30 but sadly passed away on New Year’s Day, January 1.

“We are currently carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner. A post mortem examination to establish the cause of her death has taken place, however the full results will not be known for some time.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of the girl at this extremely sad and difficult time.”