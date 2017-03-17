Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at a night out in Accrington in 2008.

Locals can be seen partying the night away at The Imperial Hotel. Located on Blackburn Road, it was a popular nightlife spot.

In our weekly Time-trip feature, we publish a set of pictures taken by Accrington Observer photographers which appeared in the paper in the 2000s. They can be seen first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature on this page, send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.