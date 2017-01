Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with head injuries after a collision with a car.

Emergency services were called to Blackburn Road in Accrington near to the health centre at 4pm on Monday, January 16.

Lancashire Police said a 37-year-old man suffered head injuries after a collision with a black Toyota Yaris.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with informtion call police on 101 quoting log number 867 of January 16.