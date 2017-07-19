Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teachers will cycle the length of Britain to raise money in honour of two former pupils.

Ben Spedding and Jack Walsh, teachers at Peel Park Primary in Accrington, will be cycling from John O’Groats to Land’s End in memory of Olivia Diamond and Megan Lee.

The pair plan to complete the challenge in only nine days – meaning they will have to cover more than 100 miles every day.

Deputy head Ben, 36, said: “I taught both of the girls at Peel Park before they went to high school, so when we decided to do this we wanted to raise money and awareness.

“It’s a subject that’s close to my, and the school’s, heart – we’re a big community. We’re both keen cyclists and it’s something we’ve both always wanted to do.”

The teachers will raise money for Anaphylaxis Awareness in memory of 15-year-old St Christopher’s High pupil Megan, from Oswaldtwistle, who passed away on January 1 this year, as a result of anaphylactic shock.

They will also raise money for Cardiac Risk for the Young, after 12-year-old Accrington Academy pupil Olivia, of Moss Hall Road, Accrington, died from acute myocarditis just days after falling ill with flu, in October 2014.

The pair will begin their journey on July 23, stopping off back at home in Accrington briefly before continuing down to Cornwall.

Ben, who lives in Helmshore, said: “We’re under no illusions as to how challenging this will be. Ironman was a tough day, but this will be continuous.

"You have to get up and ride every day regardless of how you’re feeling and whatever the weather is like.”

The school will be sharing updates and photographs on Facebook.

Ben explained that, through this, they would be able to show their current pupils what the rest of the country was like and also show them what they could achieve and the importance of determination.

He said the girls’ parents had been supportive of their efforts.

Adam Lee, Megan’s dad, said: “We’d like to thank Mr Spedding and Mr Walsh for taking on this gruelling challenge and raising awareness of anaphylaxis.

"Megan fell in love with school life at Peel Park and will be watching on with so much pride. Megan will be with you throughout your journey.”