Pensioner arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Rishton crash

Crash on High Street in Rishton near The Roebuck Inn.

A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a collision in Rishton.

Police were called to High Street near The Roebuck Inn at around 9.30pm on Monday, November 14 to reports of a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road. The collision involved a white Citroen C15 and a grey Volkswagen Sharan.

Paramedics were called to the scene but no injuries were reported.

Lancashire Police said a 69-year-old man from Rishton was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and remains in custody.