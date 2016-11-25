How we use Cookies
A percussion band, a hen party and a carnival feature in our Time-trip column

  • Updated
  • By

Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures from the 2000s?

This week’s Time-trip features a percussion band, a hen party and carnival contest winners.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which appeared in the paper in the last decade. The pictures appear first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week we have shots of Batala percussion band performing in Broadway, and Jackie Hinett’s hen party at the Naked Plate, Accrington.

We also have pictures of first prize winners Lords House Farm at Accrington Carnival, and Accrington’s Altham’s travel manager Rachael Power.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature, please send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.

