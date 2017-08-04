Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition calling for the release of an Accrington ex-soldier arrested in Turkey.

Joe Robinson, 23, was detained along with his girlfriend and her mother while the trio were on holiday in the resort of Didim, on the Aegean coast.

It is believed he stands accused of sharing photographs of himself wearing a YPG uniform and other material relating to the Kurdish militia - which were seen by Turkish authorities on Facebook.

An online petition has now been set up signed by more than 2,150 people.

It states: “Joe Robinson is an ex-British soldier who has served tours including Afghanistan.

“After leaving the British Army, he voluntarily joined the Kurdish YPG in Syria, who are backed by the coalition and NATO, and who are not on the terrorist watch list.

“After leaving the YPG, he then joined Iraqi Kurdistan Peshmerger to fight the common enemy, ISIS (Daesh).

“He has also been involved with numerous humanitarian works to rebuild Rojavo.

“While on holiday with his partners family, he was arrested on terrorism and propaganda charges. He has commited NO offence in Turkey.

“He is being held pending investigation and court date. His maximum sentence is 16 years. HE IS INNOCENT.”

Speaking to the BBC, his father Andrew Robinson appealed for diplomatic help.

He said: “When I heard that he’d been arrested on terrorist charges, I was devastated. I didn’t realise what the situation was like in Turkey.

“We’re just hoping that somebody is going to come through and help us - the government, the Foreign Office. We’re just hoping that somebody can get more information.”

To sign the petition visit www.gopetition.com/petitions/release-joe-robinson.html .