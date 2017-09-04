Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of train enthusiasts descended on Hyndburn Leisure Centre for a model railway show.

The Blackburn and East Lancashire Model Railway Society held their 52nd annual show featuring 15 model rail layouts with Austrian, German and North American-themed displays.

Howard Foy, show press officer, said the two-day event went ‘very well’ and are looking forward to staging it again next year.

He said: “It was a really good show and certainly everybody enjoyed it.

“A number of people came from quite far away including Merseyside and Leeds and perhaps even further afield.

“I think we were helped on Sunday with the ran as we got a few more people through the door.

“It will be back again next year and we will be heolding it around the same time with different displays.”

Organisers said the ‘undoubted highlight’ was The World’s End – an accurate modern-day scale model of Knaresborough in North Yorkshire, including the station, River Nidd viaduct and the riverside World’s End pub.

Other models included Rishton station as it looked in the 1950s and 1960s and Thomas the Tank Engine.