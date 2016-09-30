How we use Cookies
PICTURES: Accrington care home transformed into Blackpool Promenade

Springhill Care Home was decked out with seaside-themed displays, candyfloss and ice creams

Care home residents in Accrington took a trip down memory lane to raise awareness of people who suffer with dementia.

Springhill Care Home transformed into Blackpool Promenade to mark World Alzheimer’s Month with the lounge area decked out with seaside-themed displays, classic food, candyfloss and ice creams.

A ‘dementia experience’ was also available to give visitors an idea what people with the disease face every day.

Hyndburn MP Graham Jones attended the ‘Remember Me’ themed event which aims to raise awareness and challenge the stigma of dementia.

During his visit, he took a tour of the home and its specialist care centre, and met with Springhill Group chairman Ken Nolan, and general manager of Springhill Care Home, Curtis Bennett.

Mr Jones said: “I don’t think we always recognise the big hearts that our care workers have, the amount of time and dedication they put into looking after some of our most vulnerable people in society.

“I think it’s a really valuable and worthwhile job, and it’s quite right that a campaign is there to recognise that the job they do is one that is incredible.”

Treat for nursery as Mayor visits Macmillan's coffee morning

Events have been held all over the borough today in aid of the charity

MP enlisted David Cameron in talks to save our libraries

The former PM wrote to Graham Jones about proposed library cuts before leaving No. 10 earlier this month

