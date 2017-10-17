Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A polish school has marked its 10th anniversary with a special celebration at the Accrington Town Hall Ballroom.

Polska Szkola Sobotnia Accrington is a Saturday morning school for children aged three to 18 to learn the Polish language, culture and traditions, and to take part in festivals and celebrations.

The school, based on Queens Road West, first opened in September 2007 with six teachers and 50 students and over the last decade has grown to accommodate 300 students divided into nursery, primary school, high school and college classes.

School bosses marked the ‘very special’ anniversary with a celebration at Accrington Town Hall.

Pupils dressed in beautiful traditional costumes and took part in the Polish national dance ‘Polonez’ and folk dances.

They also watched a student film and song about the school.

Marta Kiedrowicz, headteacher of the school, said: “For me it is a great reason for joy and pride because it is a sign that we are needed.

“It is fantastic that Polish children living abroad of Poland have a chance to learn the language, history and traditions of their parents’ country.

“I am very satisfied because children and teenagers coming to school every Saturday celebrate Polish national and religious holidays, meet with various well-known people, take part in inter-school exchanges with school in Poland, travel to Poland for a winter holidays in Polish mountains, take part in lots of projects.

“Now the Polish School in Accrington begins a new chapter in its history.

“Ten years behind us and many more before us.”

Marta said the celebration on Saturday, October 14, will also ‘be remembered for a long time’ after a special banner was presented to the school.

There are now 16 teachers and 30 teaching assistants who volunteer at the school which aims to promote ‘integration and community cohesion’.

Marta said: “The school aims to continue to develop closer links and to become involved in helping to bring communities closer by engaging, participating and sharing information.”

Guest included the Hyndburn Mayor and Mayoress Peter and Sara Britcliffe, General Consul of the Republic of Poland in Manchester Leszek Rowicki and his wife Joanna, and headteachers from Polish schools across the North West.