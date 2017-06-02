The video will start in 8 Cancel

A ‘spectacular’ new children’s soft play area has opened at Hyndburn Leisure Centre.

Families flocked to the opening of ‘Adventure City’ - a four-storey play area for children aged up to 11 years old which includes separate zones for babies and toddler.

Hyndburn Leisure bosses have converted half of the sports hall to accommodate the play centre, which also features sensory equipment and two exclusive party areas. A new cafe has also been installed.

Zoe Rawcliffe and Craig Ramell were the first to arrive at Adventure City with their six-year-old daughter Scarlett Ramell.

Zoe, from Church, said: “We live across the road and have been watching it being built over the last few months.

“It looks brilliant. It’s really good for the area as it’s something different.”

Paul Pountain, from Accrington, who visited with his daughters Abigail Pountain, four, and Phoebe Pountain, aged eight months, said: “It looks really good.

“There are a lot of different things to do which is great.

“It’s nice to have something like this on your doorstep as you had to do a lot of travelling before to go to places like Rossendale or Blackburn. I think it will be very popular.”

Danielle Pilkington, who travelled over from Hapton with her 21-month-old daughter Felicity Hughes, said: “I saw it advertised on the internet and we fancied coming to somewhere new.

“It looks brilliant. I love it.”

Steve Tanti, chief executive of Hyndburn Leisure, said they are ‘delighted with the end result’.

He said: “Adventure City looks amazing, and I can imagine families having a great time here for years to come.

“The main play zone is spectacular, but we knew it was equally important to create a fun, safe play environment for babies and toddlers, hence the three fantastic play zones we have created.

“The leisure industry is changing, and we’ve had to consider innovative methods to keep up.

"While soft play may not be the kind of activity you’re used to seeing in a traditional leisure centre, it still provides children with an excellent opportunity to be physically active and just as importantly, to have some fun with the family.”

Adventure City is open seven days a week for birthday parties. For more information call 01254 385945.