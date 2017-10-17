Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They once revolutionised retail therapy for shoppers of a certain vintage, but Argos’ traditional laminated catalogues, paper slips and pencils have been consigned to the history books.

The chain has launched its new ‘paperless’ store on Blackburn Road, Accrington.

The fully Wi-Fi enabled store’s contemporary look sees tables of tablets allowing customers to browse for products, videos, photography and customer reviews online.

Customers can also benefit from new services such as the ability to browse and pay for goods online at home or on the move for speedy collection from a Fast Track collection point.

There will also be an eBay collection point so buyers can collect their eBay purchases.

The store has undergone a major transformation - with Accrington being one of the first five stores in the country to be refurbished as part of the current investment strategy, plus 15 new local jobs have been created for Peak.

The move comes after Sainsbury’s acquired Home Retail Group, which owns Argos.

Store manager Cathy Smith said: “Argos has been part of this community for 22 years, and we are really thrilled that Accrington has been chosen as one of the latest stores to be rebranded.”

The newly refurbished store relaunched on October 13, with the ribbon cut by Carol Morton, the longest serving colleague in the Accrington branch.