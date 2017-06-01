Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people from all parts of the community have joined together to celebrate the Muslim celebration of Iftar - the breaking of Ramadan fast.

Communities in Great Harwood gathered at Towngate to share food and drink as a show of solidarity.

Businesses, takeaways and supermarkets in the town donated free meals and residents also baked delicious desserts and treats for families to enjoy.

Speeches were made by Imam Zakarya Anwar, of the Madressa Islamia Mosque on Segar Street, and event co-organiser Shaune Riding, of the Great Harwood Neighbourhood Watch group.

The event came seven days after hundreds of mourners gathered at the Towngate in memory of the Manchester Arena bomb attack victims.

Farqan Amin, who helped organise the community Iftar, said: “I was talking with Shaune last week and said ‘why don’t we open fast together?

“What happened in Manchester isn’t Islam. It doesn’t represent us.

“They want to break us up and turn everyone against each other but the opposite has happened tonight. We have come together stronger.

“This is the fifth day of fast and normally we all get together as family and friends. This year we wanted to have an open fast and to do it with the rest of the community.

“This has never happened in the history of Great Harwood and hopefully it will be a trendsetter. I would like us to do it every year and for it to become bigger and better.”

Shaune said it is a “wonderful” event.

He added: “We started the neighbourhood watch group to try and help the community and with the events in Manchester the community wanted to show that Great Harwood is a town that isn’t going to split up.

“We have come together as one town and one community. Everything has been given for free and it’s wonderful to see.”

Great Harwood councillor Noordad Aziz, who attended the event, said: “I think it’s wonderful that the Great Harwood community show they are truly one community.

"I would like to thank the organisers who at short notice have done a fantastic job.

“Hopefully this will be a reccurring event and will bring people together every year and make people say will respect all faiths and we will make the effort to get to know our neighbours no matter what their background is.”