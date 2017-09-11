Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The rain didn’t dampen the spirits of visitors who flocked to Great Harwood Showground for one of East Lancashire’s best loved fundraising events yesterday.

This year Child Action Northwest (CANW) moved their much-loved Pound Day to the new location to help make the historic event even bigger and better.

The revamped event featured a fairground zone with more than 12 rides, a horse show, a dedicated area for music performances and children’s entertainment and a circus zone where visitors had fun learning skills including juggling, plate spinning and stilt walking.

Visitors also had the chance to sample a selection of dishes at a street food market and a community zone which featured stalls by local community organisations, along with a special stand giving people the chance to learn more about how they can become involved with CANW as foster carers, volunteers and fundraisers.

Paula Riley, Fundraising and Partnership Manager at CANW who organised the event said: “James Dixon set up Pound Day as an open day to welcome local people to the orphanage and encourage them to support the work done there to help children and young people.

"As CANW we’re proud to continue that tradition and were delighted to welcome so many people to the event yesterday.”

Martin Hartley-Smith CANW’s business and marketing director added: “We are thrilled that so many people braved the rain and came and enjoyed a great day out.

"We haven’t yet added all the funds up but we are hoping to have raised a significant amount, which will all go towards helping some of the most vulnerable children, young people and families across the North West.”

The historic Pound Day event was founded by James Dixon, the founder of Blackburn Orphanage in 1892.

He called on local people to support the orphanage by donating a pound, or, for those that couldn't afford it, to give a pound of a useful household product such as tea, sugar, flour or soap which could be used in the running of the children's home at Wilpshire.

The orphanage went on to become CANW, a charity which today offers help and support to children, young people, families and communities in need across the region.