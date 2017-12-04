PICTURES: Great Harwood celebrates big Christmas switch-on

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Great Harwood got into the festive spirit with a sparkling Christmas lights extravaganza.

Hundreds of people turned out on the Towngate on Friday, December 1 for the annual switch-on.

Pupils from St Wulstan’s, St Hubert’s, St Bartholomew’s and St John’s and Great Harwood primary schools sang hymns and carols and youngsters also got to see Santa on his sleigh.

Town crier Rawden Kerr opened the event, which was compèred by radio presenter Stephen Lowe.

The annual Christmas markets and lights event in Rishton, organised by the ‘Switch On Rishton’ community group, will return again this year on Saturday, December 9. The markets will open at 4pm on School Street followed by the lights switch-on at 5pm. Father Christmas will make a special appearance and visitors will be entertained by a local singer, food stalls, beer tent, bouncy castle and fair rides.

A Christmas tree festival will also come to All Saints Church, Clayton-le-Moors on the December 8-10 weekend. The church will be full of twinkling lit, real fir trees, decorated by the local community.

Forthcoming lights switch-on events across the borough:

Tues, Dec 5: Milnshaw, Dyke Nook Gardens, 6pm; Wed, Dec 6: Church, Church Kirk Clock, 6.30pm, Thur, Dec 7: Huncoat, junction Lowergate Road/Altham Lane, 5.45pm; Sat, Dec 9: Rishton, Civic Centre/Library, 5pm, Altham, Burnley Road opposite Higher Firs Drive and Moorfield Way, 6pm.