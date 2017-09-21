Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fairground rides, heritage art trails and appearances by Spiderman and Teddy the bear were just some of the attractions at a family fun day.

Hundreds of children and adults gathered at Gatty Park in Accrington for Community Solutions North West’s annual summer fun day and open day.

Deborah Clark, managing director, said other activities included a fire engine and police car ‘which the kids loved’, craft stalls and table top sales, family games, football and food provided by The Parlour Café at Elmfield Hall.

She said: “We hope to have this event on the same weekend next year and thank everyone for attending.

“We were able to raise money for our social group activities and to keep our mini bus on the road for another year.

“The event supports promoting our organisation and also helps us recruit volunteers for our Transitions Solutions project – supporting people through life transitions.

“During September and October we are asking volunteers from Hyndburn to come forward to become volunteers for our various projects.”

Call Mary Shaw on 01254 460080 or email info@csnw.co.uk.