Hundreds of mourners turned out to pay their respects at the funeral of Lee Holt.

The ‘devoted’ dad-of-two, of Cedar Street, Accrington, died on October 25 from a gunshot wound after an incident outside a house on Barnard Close in Oswaldtwistle.

Accrington Crematorium was not big enough to hold the large turnout of people who came out in the rain to say goodbye, with nearly 100 people left standing outside.

Many mourners dressed in black for the service on Tuesday, November 14 and Lee’s flower-covered coffin was carried into the crematorium accompanied by the song ‘Human’.

Floral tributes on the hearse read ‘son’ and ‘dad’ with blue ribbons saying ‘daddy’ and ‘our hero’.

Heartfelt personal written messages were also left from family members. Police also sent flowers and a tribute message reading: “Deepest sympathy from all at Lancashire Police.”

l A man has appeared in court charged with Lee’s murder and has been remanded in custody.