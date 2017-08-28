Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Face painting, a bouncy castle and a giant carved owl were some of the popular attractions at a Bank Holiday family fun day.

More than 1,500 people attended the 1st Oswaldtwistle St Paul’s Scouts Group event at Oswaldtwistle Mills.

The grounds were packed with families and children on Saturday and helped raise more than £900 for the Scouts group.

Mick Shackleton, Scout leader, said it is the sixth year the fun day has taken place and ‘each time it gets bigger and bigger’.

He said: “It went really, really well. It was busy all day. There must have been at least 1,500 people there and the good weather certainly helped.

“We raised over £900 for the Scout group on the day which is fantastic because we only charged for a couple of things like the bouncy castle and the barbecue.

“The bouncy castle was really popular and so was the chainsaw carving demonstration where he made a 4ft tall carved owl which was raffled off.”

Mick said they received ‘great support’ from the Mills and other local companies and charities and plan to hold the fun day again next year.

He said: “It is the sixth year we have been running it and every year seems to get bigger and bigger.

"It started off as just a small community event and we didn’t plan on making any money out of it but it has developed and developed.

“A lot of local companies get involved to. We are very thankful to Tesco Accrington for donating 400 bread rolls for the barbecue, Oswaldtwistle Mills for the advertising and printing and Townfield and Coach House Care in Great Harwood who sponsored the bouncy castle.”

The fun day was also used as an opportunity by the Scouts to enlist more volunteers and for local charities to raise awareness and funds.

Mick said: “We invited groups like the Sea Cadets and Police Cadets and the Hyndburn district recruiting team for the Scouts organisation were there to try and recruit adults as leaders because there is a big waiting list in Hyndburn for kids.

“There were also charity organisations like the Air Ambulance and East Lancashire Hospice who were raising money for their own causes.

“We have pencilled it in to do it again next year on the same Bank Holiday Weekend. We try and mix up the attractions each year and we want to bring more people into Oswaldtwistle.”