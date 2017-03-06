Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Running club members, young children and wheelchair users took part in the Ron Hill 10k race and family fun run.

Over 460 people took part in the annual race from the town centre through Baxenden and Rising Bridge and back.

The event also marked Accrington’s first ever wheelchair race along Blackburn Road.

The 10k race is now in its fourth year and was named in honour of Accrington’s Olympic hero Ron.

Ben Fish, of Blackburn Harriers AC, finished first with a time of 31 minutes 42 seconds. Matthew Williams was second in 34 minutes 22 seconds and was closely followed in third place by Danny Collinge, of Clayton-le-Moors Harries, on 34 minutes 54 seconds.

Nicola Nuttall, of Trawden Athletic Club, was the fastest female competitor, crossing the finish line with a time of 44:00.

This year’s event also saw 65 youngsters compete in a one-mile fun run around the town centre.

It was won by Bradley Mikleham, of Blackburn Harriers AC, with a time of five minutes 27 seconds.

In second place was club mate Harry Wilkin in five minutes 50 seconds with Charlotte Corrigan, of Hyndburn AC, third in six minutes and two seconds.

The races were held on Sunday, March 5, and were organised by Cannonball Events with the support of Hyndburn council.