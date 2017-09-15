Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hyndburn Heritage and Community Group is moving to a bigger and better new unit inside the Accrington Arndale Centre.

And one of the star attractions will be the iconic Father Time sculpture which proudly sat on top of the extravagant 22-ft tall Accrington Clock.

The opening of a new clothing shop has forced museum bosses to relocate to the former Blue Inc unit in the centre of the shopping mall.

It is the second time the museum group has moved after previously occupying the H Samuel jewellery store.

The museum will re-open its doors on Saturday and it will be the first time the sculpture of a sleeping Father Time sat on a bicycle has been seen in public in more than a decade.

The clock, created by mechanical sculptor Andy Plant, stopped working in October 2003 and in February 2004 bosses at the centre were given planning permission to take it down.

Colin Lowther, publicity officer at the group, said: “We are very, very happy to have it. It’s a part of Accrington’s past that people remember fondly.

“It would cost somewhere between £30,000 and £50,000 to restore the whole clock. It would be a glorious thing to see but I don’t think it will be possible.

“We are just proud to have it on display as part of the exhibition.

“We have had a lot of interest from people looking in through the windows.”

Colin said their new base is five times bigger and will allow them to display more exhibits and have greater participation with shoppers and schools.

He said: “We are really grateful to the Arndale Centre staff. It gives us the scope to expand.

“We’ve got various things that have never been displayed before because of space and we can invite more participation by people come in.

“There’s an area for younger children now with printing plates. We are speaking to all the local schools to invite them in.”

An open day will be held on Saturday, September 16 at 2pm and will be attended by Hyndburn Mayor Peter Britcliffe and MP Graham Jones.