Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From traditional tales to stories with a modern twist, youngsters from across Hyndburn have performed in festive school productions.

Christmas nativities have been held across the borough, including at St Oswald’s RC, Accrington; Green Haworth Primary, Accrington; St John with St Augustines, Rishton Methodist Primary, West End Primary, Oswaldtwistle, St Mary Magdalen’s Primary; St Peter’s CE Primary; St Andrew’s Primary, Oswaldtwistle; Rishton St Charles and Peel Park Primary.

While Broadfield Specialist School in Oswaldtwistle’s Christmas production was called ‘A Night At The Musicals’ and featured songs from a variety of stage and screen musicals.