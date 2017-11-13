PICTURES: Hyndburn remembers our fallen at series of services

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people paid tribute to our fallen heroes during Remembrance Sunday services across Hyndburn.

Veterans joined current members of the Armed Forces, officials and the public to remember the servicemen and women killed in conflict.

Armistice Day was commemorated with services at Oak Hill Park in Accrington and the Town Hall Square in Great Harwood.

Services were then held across the borough on Remembrance Sunday, including Accrington, Altham, Church, Great Harwood, Huncoat, Baxenden, Oswaldtwistle, Clayton-le-Moors and Rishton.

Hyndburn Mayor Coun Peter Britcliffe said: “The weekend was blessed with some fabulous autumn weather.

“It was quite awesome the number of people who attended the various parades and services in the borough over the weekend.

“Hyndburn paid a very fitting tribute to those who gave their lives so we can enjoy the freedoms that we have today.”

The Hyndburn Park Run organisers paid tribute with poppies laid out along the 5K course before participants were taken to the War Memorial at Mercer Park.

Among other services, more than 800 pupils and staff from Mount Carmel High School in Accrington held a two-minute silence on November 10.