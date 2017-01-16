A kitchen was damaged after a tumble dryer caught fire.

Two fire crews from Hyndburn fire station were called to Mount Pleasant Street in Oswaldtwistle at 6.20pm on Sunday, January 15.

Firefighters tackle tumble dryer fire at house on Mount Pleasant Street in Oswaldtwistle.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Two fire engines and crews from Hyndburn responded to a report of a tumble dryer on fire in the kitchen of a house.

“Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and a portable fan unit to extract the smoke.

“There were no casualties.”

