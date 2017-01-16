Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A kitchen was damaged after a tumble dryer caught fire.

Two fire crews from Hyndburn fire station were called to Mount Pleasant Street in Oswaldtwistle at 6.20pm on Sunday, January 15.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Two fire engines and crews from Hyndburn responded to a report of a tumble dryer on fire in the kitchen of a house.

“Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and a portable fan unit to extract the smoke.

“There were no casualties.”