Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large-scale police and fire service operation has been carried out in Great Harwood.

Agencies including Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Hyndburn Borough Council attended the waste site at T. H Smith on Meadow Street on Friday, August 25.

At least 13 police vehicles, including dog units, and four fire engines were at the scene.

Officers from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, supported by Lancashire Constabulary, extinguished two fires at the site which were 'deemed to be causing a nuisance to the local community'.

The action was taken following reports from members of the public concerned about activities associated with the site.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “It is unacceptable that members of the public should have to live side-by-side with unpleasant and offensive activities on their doorstep and we are determined to do all we can to find a lasting solution.

“We understand and share public frustrations.

"Over the last year we have met regularly and worked together to use all the legal tools we have available to us to disrupt and prevent crime, disorder, public nuisance and environmental harm caused by operations at the site.

"Unfortunately long-term solutions require a long-term approach, but all the agencies involved continue to take these issues seriously and are placing extensive resources behind trying to secure the legal solutions needed.

“All the agencies involved understand our communities’ on-going frustration but reassure people of our intent to continue to use every possible avenue open to us to secure a lasting outcome.

We will relentlessly pursue every avenue open to us to restore the community for residents.

"We thank our communities for their patience and continued support."

John Taylor, of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "There were four fire crews and we were called to the site to put fires out in a particular part of the site.

"The police were there to accompany the firefighters onto the site.

"The peak of the action was around 3pm."

Fire crews are still at the scene however the fires have now been put out.

A witness said: “I saw and counted 13 police vehicles, including a dog van, and four big fire tenders and a smaller fire van parked away from the premises.”

Lancashire Police said any information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.