PICTURES: Mount Carmel pupils and staff celebrate 'significant improvement'

Pupils and staff at Mount Carmel High School are celebrating ‘significant improvements’ in top GCSE grades.

Sixty per cent of all pupils achieved at least five A* to C grades, with 44 per cent of those including maths and English.

Headteacher Xavier Bowers said overall they have maintained their performance from 2015 but made ‘significant improvements’ this year with the number of students achieving A* and A grades including English and maths.

He said: “We would like to congratulate all of our pupils on their 2016 GCSE results and also acknowledge the significant commitment and support of both their parents and families during what is a stressful time for all concerned.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to recognise the efforts of the highly professional and dedicated staff at Mount Carmel who regularly go above and beyond what is expected for the benefit of all pupils.

“They have been a fantastic cohort and will always be a very special one to me as they are the cohort that were in Year 7 when I took over here.

“I have seen them grow from children into young adults and they are absolutely fantastic.

“We have got some fantastic achievements this year with the number of children getting 8 A* to C grades improving considerably.

“As always there are a mixture of emotions. Those children that work hard reap the benefits.”

Harry Darlington, 16, from Accrington, got A*s in ICT and design technology, three Bs and two Cs and will now study ICT at Blackburn College.

He said: “I’m really happy that I passed everything and it sets me up for what I want to do.

“I’ve not really been thinking about the exams, I’ve been concentrating more on where I’m going next and I was confident I had passed everything.

“The last year at school has been really good. I’ve made some good friends here and I’m going to miss it.”

Aaron Mckean

Aaron McKean, 16, from Accrington, achieved Bs in catering and French and five Cs.

The aspiring paramedic will now study an applied science BTEC at Burnley College before either going on a paramedic university course or learning through St John’s Ambulance.

He said: “I didn’t expect to pass everything, especially English as that’s not my strong suit. I’m really happy.

“When everyone was doing six hours at school, I was staying behind every night for another two hours. It’s great that all the hard work has paid off.

“The exams didn’t really bother me until last night and I couldn’t get to sleep. It finally hit me that they were coming up.”

Charlie Walsh, 16, from Accrington, got As in drama and religious education and seven Bs.

He will now study A Levels in psychology, English, sociology and drama at St Christopher’s High School in Accrington.

He said: “All my targets were Bs so I’m really happy to get two As. I prepared for the exam. They were hard but if you revise then you are all right.

“Last night and this morning were very nerve-racking. Other than that I’ve not really thought about the exams.”

Michal Brzostek, 16, from Oswaldtwistle, achieved A*s in maths, science and religious education, two As and two Bs.

He will now go on to Cardinal Newman College in Preston to study A Levels in maths, physics, further maths and computer science.

He said: “I’m pleased as they were around what I was expecting. I’m really happy with my A* in science.

Mount Carmel head Xavier Bowers with GCSE student Michael Brzostek

“I thought some of the exams were quite challenging but I’m glad I got the results I did. All the herd work paid off in the end.

“I’m definitely going to want to go to university after college and will probably study maths.

“I’m really going to miss Mount Carmel. What really makes it cool are the teachers and the staff and their approach to students. You get the feeling they really care about us.”

Ellie Brennan, 16, from Accrington, achieved A*s in religious education and history, six As and two Bs.

She will now study A Levels in biology, chemistry, psychology and religious education at St Christopher’s High School.

She said: “My history grade was a lot better than I expected but the rest were what I hoped for.

“It’s been very nerve-racking and I didn’t get any sleep at all last night.

“I went to the open day at St Christopher’s and really liked it. It seemed a really friendly place.

“I’m going to miss my time here at the school as I’ve love it here.”

Lily Ryan, 16, from Oswaldtwistle, achieved an A* in religious education, four Bs and two Cs and will now study performing arts at Preston College.

The budding actress played the title role of Annie in the school production earlier this summer and previously played the role of Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz.

Lily Ryan

She said: “My results are better than I expected, particularly English and music.

“I’m hoping to be on the stage in the future.”

Amy Battrick, 16, from Accrington, achieved five As, two Bs and a distinction star in dance and will now study A Levels at Burnley College.

She said: “I’m really happy with that. I wasn’t expecting to get an A in maths. I worked hard for it and did a lot of revision.

“I didn’t think about the GCSEs until yesterday and then it was really scary. I went out with my friends yesterday and we were all talking about it.

“I’m not sure which A Levels I’m going to do yet. Most of my friends are going to Burnley College should it should be great.”

Olivia Duffy, 16, from Oswaldtwistle, achieved an A in drama, a dance merit, a B and six Cs.

She will now study A Levels in English, drama and religious education at Burnley College.

Olivia Duffy

Olivia, who wants to be an RE teacher, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. They were better than I expected. I thought I would get a G in French.

“I have been feeling sick with nerves the last few days but now I’m really happy and excited.”

Chloe Fitzpatrick, 16, from Clitheroe, achieved a distinction star in dance, an A* in drama, three Bs a C and a D.

She will now study a performing arts BTEC at Burnley College before possibly going on to drama school.

She said: “I’m very happy with that apart from my Maths which I will re-sit.

Chloe Fitzpatrick

“I have been unwell this year and not been at school as much. I didn’t think I would pass anything to be honest. My mum always said it’s not the end of the world.”

Jin Zhu, 16, from Accrington, got four A*s in maths, religious education, additional science and French, two As and a B.

He said: “I was expecting worse. Just As and Bs and not any A*s so I’m really happy.”

Jin will now study A Levels in computer science, psychology, maths and physics at St Christopher’s High School.

Jin Zhu

Head Boy Michael Threlfall, 16, from, Oswaldtwistle, achieved an A, three Bs and three Cs and will now study an engineering apprenticeship at Burnley College.

He said: “This time last year I was predicated all Cs so I’ve done well and I’m very happy.

“I’m going to do the apprenticeship and then maybe go to uni after that.

“I have been doing work experience this summer with a company so that has helped me take my mind off the exams. I only really thought about it last night.”