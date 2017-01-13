The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mourners have gathered to pay tribute at the funeral of 15-year-old Megan Lee.

A funeral service was held today at Immanuel Parish Church in Oswaldtwistle and attended by grieving family, friends and members of her school St Christopher’s High, in Accrington.

The school was closed on Friday afternoon as a mark of respect to the family and to allow staff and students to attend the funeral and pay a special choral tribute to Megan, who loved drama and musical theatre.

Megan, from Oswaldtwistle, arrived in a white horse-drawn carriage with one flower tribute reading ‘Our Megan, you are an example we will endeavour to follow always. Love you forever’.

Megan tragically died on New Year’s Day, two days after being admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital after suffering an apparent allergic reaction having eaten a takeaway. Police are investigating.

An inquest opened at Blackburn Coroners Court on Thursday heard how she is believed to have died of a hypoxic brain injury due to anaphylactic shock.