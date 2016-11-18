How we use Cookies
Pictures: Olympic star Laura Weightman puts pupils through paces

  • Updated
  • By

The European and Commonwealth 1,500m medallist visited Mount Carmel

Pupils were put through their paces with a visit from one of Britain’s top middle distance runners.

European and Commonwealth medallist Laura Weightman was invited to spend a day at Mount Carmel High School.

After delivering a series of ‘Raising Aspirations’ assemblies to pupils, she then worked with groups throughout the day instructing them on training techniques along with stretching and warming up exercises.

Weightman was an Olympic finalist over 1500m in both London and Rio.

And in 2014 she struck silver at the Commonwealth Games and bronze at the European Championships.

Athlete Laura Weightman visited Mount Carmel High School. Mr Peter Street Chairman of The Cardboard Box Company presenting the award for Community Sports Secondary School of the Year to Head of P.E. Ms Gaynor Gallagher with Laura Weightman

Her next aim is to compete at the 2017 World Championships in London, where she will be vying for her first global medal.

In September, the school shared the Secondary School of the Year award with Accrington Academy at the Hyndburn Community Sports Awards.

The award was sponsored by the Cardboard Box Company, whose chairman Peter Street kindly agreed to attend the school to re-present the award, enabling pupils to appreciate its significance.

