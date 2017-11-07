Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 2,000 revellers turned out to celebrate Bonfire Night at Accrington Cricket Club on Saturday.

The event, one of the biggest in East Lancashire, was organised by the three local Rotary clubs, Accrington, Church and Oswaldtwistle and Great Harwood and Rishton, and was a ‘great success’.

Rotarian Jacquie Baldwin, from the Accrington club, said: “This annual bonfire is one of the key joint Rotary events of the year and I wish to thank everyone who were involved with the pre-planning and erection of the bonfire.

“The public of Hyndburn always turn out in large numbers wet or fine, which ensures a significant amount of money is raised which will be distributed to local charities.”

Around £2,500 is expected to be raised from the event, however organisers said this is ‘lower than in previous years’ because there were ‘other competing events on the same night’.

Michael Jackson, of Oswaldtwistle Rotary Club, said: “Fortunately the weather kept dry during the evening allowing the public to watch the event in good conditions.”

Local firms supplied ‘many loads of wood and pallets’ for the bonfire Rotary members volunteered to be stewards on the night.

The organisers have thanked TCS Waste Limited for the skips, Accrington Market Hall for the barriers and the cricket club for the use of the premises.