Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A record-breaking number of people enjoyed glorious sunshine during this year’s Accrington Food Festival, with organisers hailing it as one of the best yet.

More than 14,000 people flocked to Accrington town centre and enjoyed a feast of attractions and events, including 70 food stalls and live cookery demonstrations from celebrity chef Richard Fox and The Balti House in Rishton.

Mr Fox praised the turnout, saying: “I can’t believe it’s been three years since the first time I came to Accrington for the food festival.

"It’s great to see everyone here and it looks like it’s getting bigger every year – so thanks to you all.”

Visitors were also treated to a dramatic Second World War re-enactment in the grounds of St James Church and hundreds later took part in an ‘Oops Upside Your Head’ unofficial world record attempt in memory of Warner Street trader Evonne Harwood.

The dancing was choreographed by George De Rosa from Clubbercise Hyndburn and also raised money for East Lancashire Hospice.

Accrington and Rossendale College students were on hand in the market hall as they helped children write their names on sponge Accrington NORI-style bricks.

The bricks were then used to build into a war-style Anderson shelter display.

A static tank and old Accrington Pals bus were on display outside the market and the Tishy’s Cakes stall, run by Asmma Zafar, sold hundreds of cupcakes to raise money for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Hyndburn Mayor Coun Peter Britcliffe said: “It really is a fantastic event which growing from strength to strength every year.”

Murray Dawson, managing director of organisers Scott Dawson Advertising, said: “We take immense pride in the role we have taken up in keeping the festival going and that we have been able to increase attendance ten-fold since we began organising the event.

“And, considering the sheer amount of people, we can report that the event went very smoothly. We are incredibly happy about the positive feedback we have received.

“Stallholders told me after the event that they made more money than they do in larger cities in the UK, and we hope to be involved with this wonderful event for many years to come.”