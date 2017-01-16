Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A record number of people laced up their running shoes to take part in the charity Great Harwood 10K race.

Parents, children and running clubs from across the region gathered in the town for the annual event in aid of East Lancashire Hospice, with youngsters also joining in a 2km fun run.

More than 470 runners completed the main race, won by Danny Collinge of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers with a time of 34 minutes 36 seconds.

He was followed home by Stephen Hall, of Trawden AC, and Christopher Davies, of Blackburn Harriers. The fastest female was Helen Saghal in 38:54.

The race is now in its fourth year and organiser Nick Gaskell said it was a record turnout.

He said: “We had 530 entries with 476 actually finishing the race and another 40 juniors doing the 2km. On entries alone we must have raised about £8,000 but there will be more to come from sponsorship and things like that.

"It went really well and was a fantastic day, apart from a bit of rain. It’s the best race we’ve had yet.”

The race was started by Mayor Tim O’Kane and marshalled by East Ribble District Freemasons.