Hundreds of people flocked to Warner Street in Accrington for an annual Christmas event.

Organisers said the weather conditions were ‘absolutely horrendous’ at the beginning but improved as the night went on.

Families and children sang carols and got to see Father Christmas, characters from the Disney film Frozen and enjoy performances from the Hyndburn Singers and Accrington Brass band.

Gayle Knight, chairperson of the Accrington Carnival Committee, said there was also a ‘very moving tribute’ to trader Evonne Harwood who died suddenly in May this year.

She said: “The weather completely horrendous for the first part of it but then it dried off and people came out. It turned into a really nice heart-warming event.

“A few stallholders were a bit put off initially with the weather so there were a few that didn’t last the distance, but other than that it was really good.

“We had a few schools performing as well as the Hyndburn Singers and the Accrington Pipe Band.

“The band did a very moving tribute to Evonne by starting just outside her shop and walking down Warner Street.”